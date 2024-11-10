Freedom Fighter Madan Mohan Somtiya Dies At 102

Rajsamand: Freedom fighter Madan Mohan Somtiya, a warrior of Mewar Praja Mandal, who played an important role during India's freedom struggle, passed away at a hospital in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Sunday morning at the age of 102.

Somtiya was ill for a long time and was admitted at Shri Govardhan Government District Hospital two weeks ago. He was suffering from heart related ailments and was having respiratory problems. He breathed his last at around 7:15 am. His entire family was with him.

Somtiya was born on September 14, 1922 to a middle-class couple, Ramkrishna Jat and Nanaki Bai. He was the youngest among his 11 siblings. His two elder brothers, Narendrapal Chaudhary and Rajendra Singh Chaudhary, were also freedom fighters.

Madan Mohan Somtiya was felicitated by former President Pranab Mukherjee (ETV Bharat)

Somtiya's son Yogesh Kumar Chaudhary said his father had gone to jail many times during the freedom movement. Mewar Praja Mandal was established in April 1938 and Somtiya was about 15 years old at that time. However, he was so passionate about the freedom movement that he joined it along with his elder brothers. During the movement, he had to undergo torture, was arrested and imprisoned many times by the British government.

He used to say that joining Mewar Praja Mandal in his student life and participating in processions and meetings, working as a volunteer and delivering letters had become a part of his daily life, Somtiya's son said. From 1938 to 1942, he was caught by the British Police many times, but was released on the ground that he was a child. During the Quit India Movement in 1942, he was sent to jail twice for six months and that was the first time that he went behind the bars.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot felicitated Madan Mohan Somtiya (ETV Bharat)

Babulal Chaudhary, son of freedom fighter Narottam Chaudhary, said that in 1942, in order to intensify the movement, a plan was made to blacken the face of Queen Victoria's statue that was located in Gulab Bagh of Udaipur. Somtiya's elder brother Rajendra Singh and Narottam Chaudhary were chosen for the task and they successfully executed it. After the incident, many arrests were made and Somtiya was also caught.

Somtiya received many awards for his contribution to the country's independence and social work. He was first awarded on October 2, 1987 and then on his birthday on September 14, 2000. On May 14, 2009, Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat visited Somtiya's house and felicitated him. In 2013, he was honoured by the then President Pranab Mukherjee.

This apart, he received many awards at the state and district level. Last year, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also visited his residence and felicitated him.