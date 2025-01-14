ETV Bharat / state

'Freebies' Discourse Takes Centre Stage Ahead Of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: With hardly a few days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, almost all the major political parties have started announcing “freebies”, albeit, overshadowing several major issues including pollution, law and order and crimes against women.

“It seems “freebies” has become the centre of attraction to woo voters in the national capital. Whether it's AAP, Congress or BJP, almost all the parties are focusing on it,” renowned political analyst SP Singh said.

Singh, however, admitted that people in Delhi also welcome freebies. “People will definitely get attracted if they get electricity, water and bus rides free of cost,” Singh added.

What Is Freebies?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a 2022 report, defined freebies as “a public welfare measure that is provided free of cost”. The RBI said that freebies are different from public and merit goods such as health and education, expenditure on which has wider and long-term benefits.

The RBI also noted that freebies are not the road to efficiency or prosperity, “but a quick passport to fiscal disaster.”

Freebies are generally announced by political parties ahead of the elections. With the Delhi Assembly election knocking the door, almost all parties have started announcing freebies to woo voters.

Different Kind Of Freebies

Chief Minister Atishi who is also the Delhi finance minister announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, promising Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women, in the 2024-25 annual budget, allocating Rs 2,000 crore for it.

Incumbent AAP government, which is in power for the last two consecutive terms, is expected to continue its policy of rolling out freebies to woo voters. Its manifesto is likely to feature at least seven poll promises, including free electricity for all households, (free electricity upto 200 units and 50 percent subsidy on usage beyond that), Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana (free healthcare for senior citizens, similar to Centre’s AB PMJAY), support for auto drivers (life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh), expansion of old pension, Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana (for students) and Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana (Rs 18,000 monthly stipend for temple priests and Granthis of Gurdwaras).

The BJP, on the other hand, is preparing to announce a slew of similar freebies before the polls. The saffron party's manifesto committee has recently recommended to its central leadership to provide up to 300 units of electricity free of cost, monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women among others.

The party is also planning to continue with the incumbent Delhi’s government’s freebies including free public bus travel for women, up to 20 kilolitres of free water per month to domestic consumers. The party is also looking ahead to provide 500 units of free electricity to places of worship.

The Congress is also not far behind when it comes to announcing freebies for voters. Earlier this week, Congress introduced the Pyari Didi Yojana, promising Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi if it comes to power. The party also unveiled the Jeevan Raksha Yojana, offering free medical treatment worth up to Rs 25 lakh for every Delhi resident. The grand old party has also promised free electricity subsidy of up to 400 units.