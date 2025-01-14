'Freebies' Discourse Takes Centre Stage Ahead Of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: With hardly a few days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, almost all the major political parties have started announcing “freebies”, albeit, overshadowing several major issues including pollution, law and order and crimes against women.
“It seems “freebies” has become the centre of attraction to woo voters in the national capital. Whether it's AAP, Congress or BJP, almost all the parties are focusing on it,” renowned political analyst SP Singh said.
Singh, however, admitted that people in Delhi also welcome freebies. “People will definitely get attracted if they get electricity, water and bus rides free of cost,” Singh added.
What Is Freebies?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a 2022 report, defined freebies as “a public welfare measure that is provided free of cost”. The RBI said that freebies are different from public and merit goods such as health and education, expenditure on which has wider and long-term benefits.
The RBI also noted that freebies are not the road to efficiency or prosperity, “but a quick passport to fiscal disaster.”
Freebies are generally announced by political parties ahead of the elections. With the Delhi Assembly election knocking the door, almost all parties have started announcing freebies to woo voters.
Different Kind Of Freebies
Chief Minister Atishi who is also the Delhi finance minister announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, promising Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women, in the 2024-25 annual budget, allocating Rs 2,000 crore for it.
Incumbent AAP government, which is in power for the last two consecutive terms, is expected to continue its policy of rolling out freebies to woo voters. Its manifesto is likely to feature at least seven poll promises, including free electricity for all households, (free electricity upto 200 units and 50 percent subsidy on usage beyond that), Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana (free healthcare for senior citizens, similar to Centre’s AB PMJAY), support for auto drivers (life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh), expansion of old pension, Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana (for students) and Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana (Rs 18,000 monthly stipend for temple priests and Granthis of Gurdwaras).
The BJP, on the other hand, is preparing to announce a slew of similar freebies before the polls. The saffron party's manifesto committee has recently recommended to its central leadership to provide up to 300 units of electricity free of cost, monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women among others.
The party is also planning to continue with the incumbent Delhi’s government’s freebies including free public bus travel for women, up to 20 kilolitres of free water per month to domestic consumers. The party is also looking ahead to provide 500 units of free electricity to places of worship.
The Congress is also not far behind when it comes to announcing freebies for voters. Earlier this week, Congress introduced the Pyari Didi Yojana, promising Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi if it comes to power. The party also unveiled the Jeevan Raksha Yojana, offering free medical treatment worth up to Rs 25 lakh for every Delhi resident. The grand old party has also promised free electricity subsidy of up to 400 units.
Impact Of Freebies
An RBI report released last month sounded a note of caution saying concessions like farm loan waiver, free power and transport by states can hit their critical resources for social and economic infrastructure.
The RBI’s ‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2024-25’, report said an area of emerging stress is the sharp rise in expenditure on subsidies, connected with farm loan waivers, free and subsidised services (like electricity to agriculture and households, transport, gas cylinder) and cash transfers to farmers, youth and women.
It has suggested the states to contain and rationalise their subsidy outgoes, so that such spending does not crowd out more productive expenditure.
Niti Aayog Report
According to a latest NITI Aayog report, five of Delhi’s 11 districts saw a rise in multidimensional poverty between 2016 and 2021.
According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report of the NITI Aayog, among the districts of the national capital, North Delhi has witnessed the biggest increase in multidimensional poverty. In 2016, around 2.41 per cent of North Delhi’s population faced deprivation across indicators. In 2021, the figure rose to 6.26 per cent.
Multidimensional poverty increased in West Delhi from 2.29 per cent to 4.68 per cent, in South West Delhi from 2.16 per cent to 3.15 per cent, in New Delhi from 4.16 per cent to 4.83 per cent and in Central Delhi from 3.84 per cent to 3.88 percent. Together, these five districts comprise 36 per cent of Delhi’s population, according to the 2011 Census.
Common People Welcome Freebies
For common citizens of Delhi, especially from the lower income group (LIG), freebies are always welcome. “Living in a metro city like Delhi is really tough, especially living with family. However, whenever we get freebies, we welcome it,” said Kamna Sharma, a resident of Delhi.
According to Sharma, subsidies in water, electricity and bus fare as provided by the Delhi government always help a family to save money.
“My husband who runs a small grocery shop in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area finds it very difficult to run the family. However, due to the subsidies provided by the Delhi government, we feel a little relaxed,” she said.
The Delhi Legislative Assembly election for 70 constituencies is scheduled to be held on February 5 and counting will be held on February 8.
