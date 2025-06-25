Free Welcome Drink, Mineral Water; Wi-Fi, Meals At Nominal Rates: Bhopal Railway Station Has It All For Train Passengers

Bhopal: In a welcome change from the often harrowing experience of traveling in trains for long-distance, Railways is coming up with a VIP lounge at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh for passengers to avail multiple facilities at nominal rates during short-stays.
Bhopal Railway Division spokesperson Naval Agarwal said at the VIP lounge, passengers will get a chance to sit and watch live matches and enjoy other activities including listening to music. Visitors will be given a welcome drink and a bottle of mineral water for free, he said.
Agarwal informed that on paying a nominal amount, passengers will get the facility of free Wi-Fi and unlimited buffet. Separate lounges have been made for passengers seeking solitude during the short stays, he said. Besides, a separate gaming zone for children offers indoor games like Ludo, Carrom and Snakes and Ladders.
Wi-Fi Newspapers At Rs 50
On paying 50 rupees in the VIP lounge, passengers will get Wi-Fi and mobile charging along with newspapers and magazines in the AC hall and comfortable sofa.
Eat A Full Meal For Rs 200
At the VIP lounge of Bhopal railway station, passengers will be able to get a full meal for Rs 200. The lounge offers a wide range of dishes like Idli-Sambar, Chole Bhature, Veg Biryani, Puri Sabzi, Kheer, Salad, Pasta and French Fries besides other dishes. Visitors can also order pizza, burger or any other snacks.
Take A Shower At The Railway Station
If a passenger wants to take a shower during the train journey, Bhopal Railway Station has the facility for Rs 100.
Baby Feeding Room And Luggage Room Facility
The Bhopal railway station also boasts of a baby feeding room for lactating women and children in the VIP lounge. Besides, the luggage storage facility will also facilitate passengers during short stays.
