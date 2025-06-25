ETV Bharat / state

Free Welcome Drink, Mineral Water; Wi-Fi, Meals At Nominal Rates: Bhopal Railway Station Has It All For Train Passengers

On paying 50 rupees in the VIP lounge, passengers will get Wi-Fi and mobile charging along with newspapers and magazines in the AC hall and comfortable sofa. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: In a welcome change from the often harrowing experience of traveling in trains for long-distance, Railways is coming up with a VIP lounge at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh for passengers to avail multiple facilities at nominal rates during short-stays.

Bhopal Railway Division spokesperson Naval Agarwal said at the VIP lounge, passengers will get a chance to sit and watch live matches and enjoy other activities including listening to music. Visitors will be given a welcome drink and a bottle of mineral water for free, he said.

Railways has set up a VIP lounge at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh for passengers to avail multiple facilities at nominal rates during short-stays. (ETV Bharat)

Agarwal informed that on paying a nominal amount, passengers will get the facility of free Wi-Fi and unlimited buffet. Separate lounges have been made for passengers seeking solitude during the short stays, he said. Besides, a separate gaming zone for children offers indoor games like Ludo, Carrom and Snakes and Ladders.

Wi-Fi Newspapers At Rs 50

On paying 50 rupees in the VIP lounge, passengers will get Wi-Fi and mobile charging along with newspapers and magazines in the AC hall and comfortable sofa.