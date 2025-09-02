Telangana: Free Pediatric Heart Camp At NIMS From September 14 To 20

Hyderabad: In a significant initiative for children suffering from heart diseases, a British medical team led by renowned doctor Ramana Dannapaneni will conduct a week-long free medical camp at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, from September 14 to 20.

The annual medical camp, organised every September, has already benefitted hundreds of children in the past by providing world-class treatment free of cost.

Dr. Dannapaneni, who has earned global recognition in pediatric cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery, brings together a team of experts from the UK to collaborate with doctors at NIMS for this noble cause.

The camp will focus on providing treatment for a range of congenital and acquired heart conditions in children, including congenital heart defects (present from birth), holes in the heart (septal defects), valve-related problems, rheumatic heart disease, and low oxygen supply conditions (blue baby syndrome).

The camp will cater to children from newborns up to 14 years of age. Many of these conditions, if untreated, can lead to life-threatening complications, and specialised treatment is often beyond the financial reach of poor families.

The British team will work in coordination with the cardiothoracic specialists at NIMS. NIMS doctors will thoroughly examine children identified with heart ailments and, if necessary, admit them for further treatment or surgery during the camp.

Speaking about the initiative, NIMS Director Dr. Nagari Beerappa said, “This free camp is a rare opportunity for children suffering from complex heart diseases to get world-class treatment at no cost. Parents should bring their children for check-ups at the cardiothoracic department so that timely intervention can be provided.”

Read More