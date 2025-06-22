ETV Bharat / state

Free Parking At New Delhi Railway Station For First 8 Min, Beyond Charges Will Apply

For people dropping their friends at New Delhi Railway Station, here's a new few-linked parking system that will come into effect from June 25.

File photo of New Delhi Railway Station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 22, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST

New Delhi: A new system to alleviate traffic congestion is set to be implemented at New Delhi Railway Station. Under this, from June 25, parking will be free for vehicles dropping passengers at Ajmeri Gate side for the first eight minutes and after that, the driver will be charged on the basis of time spent.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said "This system is being implemented to do away with the problem of traffic congestion outside the railway station. Earlier this system was in place but after the tender deadline ended, the system was stopped. Now, this system will be renewed at New Delhi Railway Station. It is already operating at Anand Vihar Railway Station."

Under this system, if a vehicle comes to drop a passenger, then no fee will be charged from him for the first eight minutes, Rs 50 will be charged after 15 minutes and till 30 minutes a charge of Rs 200 will apply. A vehicle waiting for more than 30 minutes, it will be towed and a fine of Rs 500 will be charged, causing both inconvenience and financial losses to the car owner.

Notification of new parking fee (ETV Bharat)

Upadhyay further said in the previous time only private vehicles were exempted from paying the fee for the first eight minutes while the commercial vehicles had to pay the fee. Now, the exemption will be applied to all vehicles, he said.

The move comes in the wake of severe traffic congestion towards the Ajmeri Gate side as people coming to drop their relatives stay for long hours, causing inconvenience for others. Railway officials believe that this new system will make the traffic movement smooth and reduce jams in the drop lane. The fee-linked parking system will be implemented through CCTVs and automatic entry-exit system. It is expected that the system will expedite pickup-drop process, they said.

The move attracted a mix response from commuters. Some said that the system will work well right for passengers travelling with no or less luggage, but for those carrying many bags or the elderly people, the free parking benefit will not be enjoyed by them.

The auto and cab drivers hailed the move saying if this scheme is implemented properly, then they can get relief from getting stuck in jams repeatedly. Additional marshals and security guards can be deployed to monitor the traffic, so that the rules can be ensured, commuters said.

