ETV Bharat / state

Free Gas Cylinder Scheme Introduced In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Launches 'Deepam 2.0'

Chandrababu Naidu launched 'Deepam 2.0' scheme at a beneficiary's home, where he lit the gas stove and prepared tea.

Free Gas Cylinder Scheme Introduced In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Launches 'Deepam 2.0'
Chandrababu Naidu launches Deepam 2.0 at beneficiary's home (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched free gas cylinder distribution scheme, 'Deepam 2.0', at Eedupuram village of Ichchapuram mandal in Srikakulam district.

Chandrababu went to a woman beneficiary's home and launched the scheme by handing her a free gas cylinder. On the occasion, the CM himself lit the gas stove and prepared tea. Later, he drank the tea along with his ministers, who had accompanied him.

According to officials, around Rs 2,684 crore will be spent annually on 'Deepam 2.0' scheme. Chandrababu has already handed over Rs 894 crore to petroleum companies as the first installment.

Under the scheme, three gas cylinders per year will be given to beneficiaries at intervals of four months. The CM said that all those who have white ration cards are eligible for the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme.

People enrolled under the scheme will have to pay for the gas cylinders that will be reimbursed within 48 hours. The first cylinder can be booked before March 31 and the bookings have started from October 29. Around five lakh bookings have already been made till now.

If anyone fails to get enrolled under the scheme, he/she can call toll free number 1967 and lodge a complain. Arrangements have been made to provide gas cylinder in 24 hours in towns and 48 hours in rural areas.

According to government data, there are 1.40 crore eligible beneficiaries of the scheme. The CM said that the first gas cylinder can be taken before March 31, the second before July 31 and the third before November 30.

Read more

  1. Kapil Dev Calls On AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
  2. Amaravati Drone Show Creates 5 Guinness Records; Drone Tech a Game Changer, Says Chandrababu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched free gas cylinder distribution scheme, 'Deepam 2.0', at Eedupuram village of Ichchapuram mandal in Srikakulam district.

Chandrababu went to a woman beneficiary's home and launched the scheme by handing her a free gas cylinder. On the occasion, the CM himself lit the gas stove and prepared tea. Later, he drank the tea along with his ministers, who had accompanied him.

According to officials, around Rs 2,684 crore will be spent annually on 'Deepam 2.0' scheme. Chandrababu has already handed over Rs 894 crore to petroleum companies as the first installment.

Under the scheme, three gas cylinders per year will be given to beneficiaries at intervals of four months. The CM said that all those who have white ration cards are eligible for the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme.

People enrolled under the scheme will have to pay for the gas cylinders that will be reimbursed within 48 hours. The first cylinder can be booked before March 31 and the bookings have started from October 29. Around five lakh bookings have already been made till now.

If anyone fails to get enrolled under the scheme, he/she can call toll free number 1967 and lodge a complain. Arrangements have been made to provide gas cylinder in 24 hours in towns and 48 hours in rural areas.

According to government data, there are 1.40 crore eligible beneficiaries of the scheme. The CM said that the first gas cylinder can be taken before March 31, the second before July 31 and the third before November 30.

Read more

  1. Kapil Dev Calls On AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
  2. Amaravati Drone Show Creates 5 Guinness Records; Drone Tech a Game Changer, Says Chandrababu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FREE GAS CYLINDERDEEPAMCHANDRABABU NAIDUFREE GAS CYLINDER IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.