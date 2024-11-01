Free Gas Cylinder Scheme Introduced In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Launches 'Deepam 2.0'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched free gas cylinder distribution scheme, 'Deepam 2.0', at Eedupuram village of Ichchapuram mandal in Srikakulam district.

Chandrababu went to a woman beneficiary's home and launched the scheme by handing her a free gas cylinder. On the occasion, the CM himself lit the gas stove and prepared tea. Later, he drank the tea along with his ministers, who had accompanied him.

According to officials, around Rs 2,684 crore will be spent annually on 'Deepam 2.0' scheme. Chandrababu has already handed over Rs 894 crore to petroleum companies as the first installment.

Under the scheme, three gas cylinders per year will be given to beneficiaries at intervals of four months. The CM said that all those who have white ration cards are eligible for the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme.

People enrolled under the scheme will have to pay for the gas cylinders that will be reimbursed within 48 hours. The first cylinder can be booked before March 31 and the bookings have started from October 29. Around five lakh bookings have already been made till now.

If anyone fails to get enrolled under the scheme, he/she can call toll free number 1967 and lodge a complain. Arrangements have been made to provide gas cylinder in 24 hours in towns and 48 hours in rural areas.

According to government data, there are 1.40 crore eligible beneficiaries of the scheme. The CM said that the first gas cylinder can be taken before March 31, the second before July 31 and the third before November 30.