Free Gas Cylinder Promise Under Examination, Says Jammu Kashmir Government, 'No Timeline Set'

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that the proposal to provide 12 gas cylinders free of cost to people in the union territory is currently under examination, but it has not given any timeline for these free cylinders.

Among the many promises the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's party, the National Conference (NC), had made in its 2024 assembly election manifesto were 12 free gas cylinders for families with lower economic standing.

Replying to a written question from the Peoples Conference legislator from Handwara in Kupwara district, Sajad Gani Lone, in the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly, the minister in charge of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Satish Sharma, said the issue of providing 12 gas cylinders free of cost in J&K is “under examination”.

“All efforts are being made to fulfil commitments,” Sharma replied. However, he has not given any timeline for implementing this welfare measure.

Lone had asked the government if it is planning to provide 12 gas cylinders free of cost to each household in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, in the assembly, Lone had asked the government that it must inform the people and the assembly from where it will acquire financial resources of Rs 65,000 crore to implement its manifesto, which had promised dozens of welfare benefits to the people during the assembly elections.

In addition to free gas cylinders, the government has promised to double the ration to consumers and give 200 free units of electricity to poorer people. In the budget which was announced by the chief minister Omar Abdullah, the government increased the marriage assistance of women to Rs 75,000 and free bus travel for women in government-run buses.