PMUY Beneficiaries Of UP's Ghaziabad To Get Free LPG Cylinders On Holi

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in Ghaziabad will be given free LPG cylinders on Holi.

There are around 1.8 lakh PMUY beneficiaries in Ghaziabad and 20 per cent of them are yet to complete the e-KYC process for availing gas connections.All gas agencies in Ghaziabad have been instructed by the District Supply Department to give information related to e-KYC to all the beneficiaries of PMUY and help them in completing this process. The beneficiaries of PMUY will have to buy gas cylinders and later the amount will be credited to their bank accounts as subsidy.

"The Uttar Pradesh government provides two free gas cylinders every year to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme. Free gas cylinders are given on Holi and Diwali. Free cylinders are being provided to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme on Holi. However, the beneficiaries must have e-KYC proof. Those beneficiaries whose e-KYC has not been done yet should immediately complete the process so that they can avail the benefit," said Amit Tiwari, District Supply Officer.

In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) had introduced the PMUY as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc. Usage of traditional cooking fuels had detrimental impacts on the health of rural women as well as on the environment.