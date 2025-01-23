ETV Bharat / state

Free Entry To Taj Mahal On Urs Of Shah Jahan; Visitors To Witness Mughal Emperor And Mumtaz’s Original Graves

Visitors to the Taj Mahal will enjoy free entry from January 26 to 28 during the 370th ‘Urs’ of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

A view of Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh
A view of Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 23, 2025, 7:38 PM IST

Agra: Entry to the iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra will be free for all visitors on January 26, 27, and 28 as part of the 370th anniversary-cum-Urs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

Tourists and devotees will have the rare opportunity to visit the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, located in the monument's basement, where special rituals will also be held.

A view of Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh
A view of Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

According to the organisers, the ceremony will begin on January 26, with the ghusl (the traditional washing of the graves), followed by special prayers and floral offerings. On January 27, ceremonies will include the application of sandalwood paste (sandal), Quranic recitations, and a traditional qawwali session, lasting till the monument closes for the day. The ‘Urs’ will conclude on January 28 with the “Khatm-e-Qur’an” (complete recitation of the holy Qur’an), langar (a community feast), and the ceremonial chadarposhi (offering of ceremonial cloth) on the graves.

Free Entry Timings
January 26 and 27: From 2 PM onwards.

January 28: Sunrise to sunset.

Security Arrangements
Special security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth proceedings, especially given the ongoing debates over the Taj Mahal’s history. Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and local police have coordinated to manage the crowds. Tobacco products, huge drums, flags, banners, and sharp objects are all prohibited on the premises. Additional personnel will be stationed at the monument’s gates and along the Yamuna River bank to regulate crowds and maintain safety.

Qawwals in action at Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Qawwals in action at Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

About ‘Urs’
This Urs is observed annually according to the Islamic lunar calendar on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of the month of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar, honouring Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Organisers expect tens of thousands of visitors on the occasion from all over the world including devotees, historians, and tourists, eager to witness the monument’s splendour as well as the spiritual rites performed in the emperor's memory.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged visitors to follow security guidelines and cooperate with the staff during the Urs to maintain the sanctity and safety of the historic site.

