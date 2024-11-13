ETV Bharat / state

Free Entry To Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri On November 19 For World Heritage Week

Agra: In celebration of World Heritage Week, tourists can enjoy free entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and other historic sites on November 19. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced that, on this day, Indian and foreign visitors alike will be granted free access to these monuments, with the week-long celebration from November 19 to November 25. However, a separate ticket of Rs 200 will still be required to access the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal.

World Heritage Week, observed annually from November 19 to November 25, aims to raise awareness of heritage preservation. With the free entry offer, the ASI, CISF, and district administration are coordinating to manage anticipated crowds effectively and ensure smooth operations at these monuments.

Dr. Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist, stated that Indian tourists will be exempt from the standard Rs 50 entry fee, while foreign tourists will be exempt from the Rs 1100 fee on November 19. Only those wishing to visit the main dome of the Taj Mahal, where the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are located, will need to purchase the additional Rs 200 ticket to help manage the flow of visitors.

This year, World Heritage Week will feature various events, including a photo exhibition at the Sitaram Temple in Soronji, depicting Ramayana-related art from the Gupta period to the present. The Jan Suvidha Kendra at the Sitaram Temple will also be inaugurated for tourists’ convenience. The week will conclude on November 25 with a special program and Ramayana-themed exhibition at Atranji Kheda.