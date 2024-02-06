Free Entry at Taj Mahal from Feb 6-9 to Commemorate Shah Jahan's 369th Death Anniversary

​Agra: Entry to the Taj Mahal will be free for all visitors for three days from today onwards on the occasion of the 369th Urs (death anniversary) of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. During the three-day period, tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz will be thrown open for tourists.

Likewise every year, Shah Jahan's Urs will be will be organised on the 25th, 26th and 27th of the Rajab month of Hijri calendar that falls on February 6, 7 and 8.

Chairman of the Shah Jahan Urs committee Syed Ibrahim Zaidi said that the 369th Urs of Shah Jahan will be commemorated from February 6 to 8. The main tomb was opened for the pilgrims and tourists at 2 pm on Tuesday. 'Fatiha', 'Miladunnavi' and 'Mushaira' will be organised here after the 'Ghusl' (the custom of purification of full body before performing the prayers and rituals) on the first day.

On February 7, the rituals of 'Sandal' will be performed at the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz located in the basement of Taj Mahal at 2 pm. 'Qawwali' will be held at the main mausoleum.

On February 8, 'Qawwali' will be held in the morning at the two tombs followed by 'Khwani' and 'Kul' rituals. Along with this, the Urs committee will offer a cover. The centre of attraction will be the colourful 'Hindustani Chadar', a symbol of inter-religion harmony of Khuddam-e-Roza Committee. Along with this, langar will be served in the forecourt at evening. After sunset, the Urs will conclude with 'Fatiha' rituals in the main mausoleum.

Every year during the three-day Urs of Shah Jahan, entry in Taj Mahal is free for visitors. Prince Vajpayee, senior conservation assistant of the Taj Mahal, said that there will be free entry for tourists and pilgrims from 2 pm on the first and second days (Tuesday and Wednesday) of the three-day Urs. On the third day of Urs, there will be free entry for tourists from sunrise to sunset.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the Urs. According to ASI and CISF officials, the number of people visiting Taj Mahal is high during Urs and so special arrangements have been made for crowd management. An additional number of ASI and CISF personnel will be deployed on the occasion, an official said.

Also, nobody will be allowed to carry cigarettes, beedis, paan-masala or any kind of flag, banner or poster inside the Taj Mahal. There will also be a ban on entering with books, screwdrivers, lighters and knives.