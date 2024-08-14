ETV Bharat / state

UP: Fraudsters Posing To Be TRAI Officials Dupe Doctor From PGI Lucknow Of Rs 2.8 Crore

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

The cyber criminals digitally arrested the doctor first and then intimidated to arrest her on charges of trafficking of women and children. They then demanded a ransom amount which she paid on multiple occasions.

a
Dr Ruchika Tandon was kept under digital arrest from August 3 to August 5 (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow: Fraudsters posing to be officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) digitally arrested a doctor from Postgraduate Institute (PGI) Lucknow for six days and extorted a whopping Rs 2.8 crore from her. Once freed, Dr Ruchika Tandon filed a written complaint at the Cyber ​​Police Station in Lucknow and initiated a probe.

The police registered a case based on the doctor's complaint and seized the accounts of the accused. However, by the time this action was taken, the fraudsters already transferred the paid amount to another account. Tandon told the police that fraudsters had called her personal number almost a week ago and duped her of a huge amount.

"The person on the call said that 22 complaints were registered against my SIM card and that he was blocking the number. Then they transferred the call to someone posing to be a CBI officer who digitally arrested me. He threatened that my name would come up in the money laundering case of Jet Airways owner, Naresh Goyal," Tandon said.

She was then kept under digital arrest from August 3 to 5. During this period, she was threatened with arrest on the charges of trafficking of women and children. They then demanded money to avoid action. In those two days, fraudsters transferred Rs. 2 crore 81 lakhs to seven accounts.

By the time Tandon could comprehend anything, cyber fraudsters had already managed to extort money from her on several occasions. Cyber police said the investigation is underway and scamsters will soon be arrested.

Read More:

  1. Fake Facebook Account Created In CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Name, Probe On
  2. E-Notice From Govt Office? MHA Cyber Wing Says Check Internet, Call Department

Lucknow: Fraudsters posing to be officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) digitally arrested a doctor from Postgraduate Institute (PGI) Lucknow for six days and extorted a whopping Rs 2.8 crore from her. Once freed, Dr Ruchika Tandon filed a written complaint at the Cyber ​​Police Station in Lucknow and initiated a probe.

The police registered a case based on the doctor's complaint and seized the accounts of the accused. However, by the time this action was taken, the fraudsters already transferred the paid amount to another account. Tandon told the police that fraudsters had called her personal number almost a week ago and duped her of a huge amount.

"The person on the call said that 22 complaints were registered against my SIM card and that he was blocking the number. Then they transferred the call to someone posing to be a CBI officer who digitally arrested me. He threatened that my name would come up in the money laundering case of Jet Airways owner, Naresh Goyal," Tandon said.

She was then kept under digital arrest from August 3 to 5. During this period, she was threatened with arrest on the charges of trafficking of women and children. They then demanded money to avoid action. In those two days, fraudsters transferred Rs. 2 crore 81 lakhs to seven accounts.

By the time Tandon could comprehend anything, cyber fraudsters had already managed to extort money from her on several occasions. Cyber police said the investigation is underway and scamsters will soon be arrested.

Read More:

  1. Fake Facebook Account Created In CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Name, Probe On
  2. E-Notice From Govt Office? MHA Cyber Wing Says Check Internet, Call Department

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LUCKNOW CYBER CRIMINALSPGI LUCKNOW DOCTORNARESH GOYALDR RUCHIKA TANDONPGI LUCKNOW DOCTOR DUPED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.