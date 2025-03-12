5 Fraudsters From Bihar Who Bought Old Phones For Cybercrime Nabbed In Telangana; Key Accused Absconding

Adilabad: At least five people out of a six-member Bihar gang were recently busted for buying old phones and using SIM cards in them with the motive of cybercrime in Telangana's Adilabad district, police officials said.

The police team has recovered over 2,125 old cell phones, 107 SIM cards, and 600 mobile batteries from this gang. As per the officials, the gang from Bihar's Katihar district was roaming in Adilabad for the last few days. Five of its members were arrested on the evening of March 10, while the key accused remains absconding.

Police officials said while collecting cellphones, the gang, who would pose as onion sellers, used to buy old iron goods, take broken cell phones, and give tiffin boxes and glass sets in return. The Adilabad district came to know that the gang was using them for various crimes centred in Bihar.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan said on Tuesday, "Many people are leaving unused SIM cards in their old 2G and 3G phones. The accused who buy these phones are using the SIM cards in them to commit cyber crimes in various parts of the country."

"If these phones are tracked, the police will get the address of the person who bought them for the first time. That is why it is important to ensure that old and damaged phones are free of SIM cards," the officer added.

The SP further praised the efforts of Crime Branch members Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hasibullah and DSP Jeevan Reddy and Criminal Investigations Section (CIs) Karunakar and Chandrashekhar, who caught the accused. A case has also been registered, and the investigation is underway.