Fraudsters Dupe Retired Teacher Of Over Rs 38 Lakh After Digitally Arresting Him In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident of online fraud, a retired teacher in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was duped of over Rs 38 lakh by fraudsters, who digitally arrested him while posing as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India(TRAI) and IPS officers.

According to officials, Maheshbhai Hiralal Parmar, a retired teacher from Ahmedabad, was defrauded of Rs 38,70,000 in a sophisticated online scam. The incident occurred between September 12 and September 21, 2025, and involved threats and video calls by the fraudsters posing as officials from the TRAI, the Mumbai Crime Branch, and a Supreme Court judge.

Sequence of events

According to officials, Parmar, 59, in his complaint said that he received a call on September 12, 2025, from a person who identified himself as Ajay Mehta and claimed to be a TRAI official. The caller claimed that a SIM card was registered in Parmar's name and that he was involved in illegal activities, including pornography and pornographic videos.

The fake TRAI official then connected the call to one Sandeep Roy, who claimed to be an IPS officer with the Mumbai Crime Branch. "Roy", as per officials, threatened Maheshbhai with filing an FIR and claimed his Aadhaar card was linked to a money laundering case involving a man named Naresh Goyal. To avoid arrest, he was asked to “cooperate” with the investigation.

Obtaining Personal Information By Posing As An IPS Officer

Parmar said that the scammers maintained constant contact with Parmar and his family via video calls, impersonating several officials, including another IPS officer, Vijay Khanna. They forced the family to stay at home and demanded personal and financial information, including bank balances, fixed deposits, and details of their gold and vehicles. The scammers also asked the family to uninstall social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Telegram, and threatened that their location was being tracked.