Fraud With Retired Army Colonel Uncovers Multi-Crore Parcel Racket In Uttarakhand; Four Africans Arrested

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cyber Police has uncovered an international parcel fraud worth crores of rupees and arrested three African nationals in the case from Punjab. The arrests came after a complaint by an Army retired Colonel, who was duped of over Rs 89 lakh by the fraudsters.

How The Fraud Came To Light

According to a cyber police spokesperson, a retired colonel from Dehradun filed a complaint in July 2025, claiming he was contacted on Facebook by the accused, who created fake profiles and identified themselves as senior professionals (Sarah Walter, Elizabeth Charles, and 'Frank/Frak') from the Royal Infirmary of Bristol and Abbott Pharmaceuticals. The accused befriended the retired colonel, gained his trust, and then, under the guise of a large international export deal of medicinal herbal seeds, falsified the parcel and ordered various formalities.

The complainant said that through parcel tracking websites and fake customs/logistics agents, repeated demands were made for money in the name of scanning fees, gold/license freebies, currency conversion charges, insurance, GST, and clearance fees. When payments were not made, the accused stopped cooperating. Then, posing as National Cyber Security officials and police officers, they extorted additional payments by falsely implicating the victim in a false case, making false promises of removing his name, and moving the case forward, he said.