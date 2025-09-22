Fraud With Retired Army Colonel Uncovers Multi-Crore Parcel Racket In Uttarakhand; Four Africans Arrested
The retired colonel said the accused gained his trust and then duped him of over Rs 89 lakh between June 14 and June 29, 2025.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cyber Police has uncovered an international parcel fraud worth crores of rupees and arrested three African nationals in the case from Punjab. The arrests came after a complaint by an Army retired Colonel, who was duped of over Rs 89 lakh by the fraudsters.
How The Fraud Came To Light
According to a cyber police spokesperson, a retired colonel from Dehradun filed a complaint in July 2025, claiming he was contacted on Facebook by the accused, who created fake profiles and identified themselves as senior professionals (Sarah Walter, Elizabeth Charles, and 'Frank/Frak') from the Royal Infirmary of Bristol and Abbott Pharmaceuticals. The accused befriended the retired colonel, gained his trust, and then, under the guise of a large international export deal of medicinal herbal seeds, falsified the parcel and ordered various formalities.
The complainant said that through parcel tracking websites and fake customs/logistics agents, repeated demands were made for money in the name of scanning fees, gold/license freebies, currency conversion charges, insurance, GST, and clearance fees. When payments were not made, the accused stopped cooperating. Then, posing as National Cyber Security officials and police officers, they extorted additional payments by falsely implicating the victim in a false case, making false promises of removing his name, and moving the case forward, he said.
The retired army colonel said that the accused made him transfer funds to multiple accounts using multiple fake mobile numbers, bank accounts, social media profiles, and parcel-tracking domains. Between June 14 and June 29, 2025, a total of Rs 89,11,297 was transferred from various bank accounts belonging to the victim and his family members, he said.
Three Foreigners Arrested
During the investigation, the Cyber Crime Police verified mobile numbers, bank accounts, WhatsApp chats, Facebook Messenger chats, parcel tracking domains, and related digital media. As the investigation intensified, the cyber crime team identified Henry Jerry (Don Jerry), a resident of Ghana (West Africa), Nakigozi Feza, a resident of Uganda (East Africa), and Elizabeth, a resident of Uganda (East Africa), as the accused. A search was launched for the accused. The cyber crime team subsequently arrested the three on September 21st in Mohali, Punjab.
Crores In Transactions In Accounts
SSP STF Navneet Bhullar stated that the bank accounts used by the accused for cyber crime had witnessed transactions worth crores of rupees in just a few months. Furthermore, FIRs and other complaints have been filed against the accused in several states across the country, and police in other states are being contacted for information regarding these matters, he said.
