ETV Bharat / state

Con In Cop Uniform: Rajasthan Woman, Who Failed 10th Standard Thrice, Posed As Delhi Police Officer For 3 Years

Churu: Rajasthan Police has arrested a woman for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police officer for three years and cheating several unemployed individuals.

The accused Anju Sharma, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after a police probe revealed that she had been posing as a sub-inspector of Delhi Police to extort significant sums of money from victims by promising them government jobs.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said that Sharma, a resident of Debgarh, had been using a fake Delhi Police ID to avail herself of "VIP" facilities and mislead unemployed youths in Delhi, Jaipur, and Haryana. Investigators recovered her counterfeit ID card during her arrest, along with photos and videos from her phone depicting her in a police uniform.