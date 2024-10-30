Con In Cop Uniform: Rajasthan Woman, Who Failed 10th Standard Thrice, Posed As Delhi Police Officer For 3 Years

Churu: Rajasthan Police has arrested a woman for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police officer for three years and cheating several unemployed individuals.
The accused Anju Sharma, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after a police probe revealed that she had been posing as a sub-inspector of Delhi Police to extort significant sums of money from victims by promising them government jobs.
Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said that Sharma, a resident of Debgarh, had been using a fake Delhi Police ID to avail herself of "VIP" facilities and mislead unemployed youths in Delhi, Jaipur, and Haryana. Investigators recovered her counterfeit ID card during her arrest, along with photos and videos from her phone depicting her in a police uniform.
One victim, Arjun Lal said that Sharma deceived him out of Rs 12.93 lakh by falsely assuring him a position as head constable in the Delhi Police. Victims across various regions, including Churu, Hanumangarh, Fatehabad, Sirsa, and Panipat have alleged they were defrauded by Sharma's promises of recruitment into government roles.
In a startling revelation, SHO Alka Bishnoi said that Sharma had failed her Class 10 examination three times but managed to lead a lavish lifestyle by impersonating a police officer.
"Anju exploited her fake status to gain access to tolls, temples, and parking facilities while deceiving friends and family into believing she was a legitimate officer," SHO said.
The operation to apprehend Sharma was part of a broader campaign targeting unwanted criminals and individuals engaged in fraudulent activities. Authorities have received numerous complaints against her, confirming a pattern of deceit in her recruitment schemes.
The police have taken her into custody and further investigations are underway to identify additional victims and explore the extent of her deceitful operations.
