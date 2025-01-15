Noida-Based Chartered Airline Duped Of Over Rs 1 Crore, Probe On

Dehradun: A Noida-based chartered airline company has been duped of more than Rs 1 crore after being assured of a helicopter on rent for Chardham Yatra last year.

Basing on a complaint filed by the manager of the company, Make Chartered Pvt Ltd, Subhadeep Sadhu, police have filed a case against four persons including the director of a Dehradun-based airline company called Chandralekha Airlines.

The complaint

Sadhu, in his complaint stated that Chandralekha Airlines contacted him for supplying a helicopter on rent for Chardham Yatra. An agreement was reached between the two parties on April 27 last year. As per the agreement, the airline company was supposed to lease a seven-seater helicopter to Make Chartered Pvt Ltd from June 15 to June 30 and from September 15 to October 28. The accused took Rs 1.90 crore from Make Chartered Pvt Ltd under the agreement and the money was transferred to two bank accounts-one under the airlines and the other under its director.

Cheated with fake documents

Sadhu alleged even as the director of Chandralekha Airlines took the money be did not supply the helicopters to Make Chartered Pvt Ltd owing to which the company suffered huge losses and its image too was tarnished. He further alleged that the airline had made fake documents to secure the deal.

Eight cheques bounced, case registered

When Sadhu spoke to the accused, they accepted the misdemeanour. They promised to return the entire amount soon. As per the promise, the accused returned Rs 6 lakh to the victim. For the remaining amount, eight cheques were issued by the airlines. The cheques were signed by a person named Abhay Kumar. He had promised to return the entire amount. But later all the eight cheques bounced.

Cantonment police station in-charge Kailash Chandra Bhatt said, "On the basis of the complaint given to the SSP, the police has registered a case against M/S Chandralekha Airlines and the company's directors Abhay Kumar, Dhirendra Singh and Chandralekha at Cantonment Police Station. The case is being investigated."