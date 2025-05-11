Agra: Rs 1.37 Crore Fraud Case Filed Against Former State President Of SP Yuvajan Sabha

Agra: The state secretary of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade has filed a Rs 1.37 Crore fraud case against former state president of SP Yuvajan Sabha Brijesh Yadav. In his complaint, Anoop Yadav, a resident of Kakraitha of Sikandra police station area, alleged that Brijesh Yadav took Rs 1.37 crore in several instalments, saying that he would return the money after contesting the assembly elections on the SP ticket. It, however, did not happen.

The complainant said that he demanded his money back, and the accused gave him several cheques, which bounced. Now the accused has left Samajwadi Party and joined BJP. A case has been registered in this matter at Sikandra police station.

Anoop Yadav has contracting work in many departments including toll. In 2020-2021, Anoop met Brijesh Yadav, the then state president of Yuvajan Sabha, a resident of Deoria, during party events. Brijesh Yadav asked Anoop to submit the tender for Nainsar toll plaza in Gorakhpur and assured him of becoming a partner in running the toll. After this, Brijesh Yadav became a partner in the toll plaza by paying Rs 30 lakh. Even after the tender work was over, both of them remained in touch with each other.

Money for contesting assembly elections: According to Anoop Yadav, Brijesh Yadav sought his help to contest the assembly elections, and that he had already talked to the SP top leaders about the ticket. Brijesh asked for money, saying that he would return the same after the elections. Anoop allegedly gave 1.37 crore rupees in cash and through bank deposits in several instalments. When Brijesh did not get the ticket, Anoop demanded his money from him. Brijesh allegedly gave a cheque of 50 lakh rupees, which bounced in the bank.

Complaint to Police Commissioner: Anoop Yadav alleged that the accused Brijesh is not returning the money on demand and is also threatening. Due to this, there is a life threat to him and his family.

Giving details of the case, Sikandra police station in-charge inspector Neeraj Sharma said that Anoop had complained to the Police Commissioner. Following this, a case has been registered and investigation is being done. Legal action will be taken in this matter soon.