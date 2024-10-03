Fraud Case Filed Against Rape Accused SP Leader Moeed Khan For Renting Space To PNB On Fake Docs

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Moeed Khan, arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya, has been caught in fresh controversy as the manager of a nationalised bank has alleged they were allotted space in Khan's illegal multi-story complex on the basis of fake documents.

A case has been registered in this regard against Khan in Dhara Pura Kalandar by the branch manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Recently, the Ayodhya district administration had bulldozed the illegal complex resulting which, the bank too had to vacate the place. PNB had to compensate for losses worth lakhs of rupees.

In a complaint filed by the branch manager, it has been said that for operating a branch office in Bhadarsa, Khan had rented a space to the bank. In this sequence, Khan had prepared a lease agreement on plot number 1672 instead of plot number 1683. As this plot was not approved under the rules, plot number 1683 was finally given the nod.

However, an order was passed by the secretary, Ayodhya Development Authority to demolish the building of the bank's Bhadarsa branch. Along with this, the bank was directed to shift to some other place.

Later, the bank came to know that by keeping it in the dark, a building was constructed on plot number 1672 instead of 1683 and given to the bank on rent for operation, which is illegal. Due to this, the bank suffered a huge financial loss, the branch manager has complained.