FPOs To Get Rs 3 Crore Subsidy Under PMFME Scheme: Karnataka Agriculture Minister

The Karnataka Agriculture Minister highlighted the importance of the PMFME scheme, calling it a major opportunity for FPOs to enhance their income

FPOs To Get Rs 3 Crore Subsidy Under PMFME Scheme: Agriculture Minister Chaluvaryaswamy
Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvaryaswamy speaking at the Town Hall in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvaryaswamy said that government schemes succeed only when farmers show active interest in them. Chaluvaryaswamy was speaking after inaugurating the 'Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO) Conference' held at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The minister said that the government has introduced several programmes aimed at improving farmers’ income and strengthening rural economies.

"These initiatives are designed to help farmers earn better profits from agriculture. When farmers take full advantage of such schemes, it leads to the overall development of the farming community," he said.

Chaluvaryaswamy highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, calling it a major opportunity for FPOs to enhance their income through value addition and processing of agricultural produce.

Under the PMFME scheme, FPOs can receive up to 35 per cent financial assistance or a maximum subsidy of Rs three crore for creating common infrastructure facilities. The minister urged all FPOs to make full use of this benefit.

He noted that only a limited number of beneficiaries have taken advantage of the scheme so far. "To raise awareness about PMFME, today’s conference has been organised by Karnataka State Agriculture Produce Processing & Export Corporation Limited Chairman Harish and Managing Director Shivaprakash, which deserves appreciation,” he said.

The state-level event saw participation from representatives of various FPOs across districts, banking officials, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) members, and subject experts. Chaluvaryaswamy expressed hope that such interactions would help farmers and producer groups become self-reliant.

Other officials present included Water Resources Development Director Banthanala, Joint Director Dr. Shivakumar, and Ashok.

