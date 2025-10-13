ETV Bharat / state

Foxconn Expands In Tamil Nadu With Rs 15000-Crore Investment, 14000 Jobs Planned

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the new investment plan would be a great boost to Tamil Nadu's electronics and high-tech manufacturing sector.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MKStalin with Foxconn’s India Representative Robert Wu and his team (X/@TRBRajaa)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

Chennai: Global electronics giant Foxconn, which is also a supplier to Apple, has announced to make new investments worth Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that this would accelerate tech manufacturing in the state and create 14,000 high-value new jobs.

Rajaa said that the foreign investment in IT and industrial sectors was a focus area of the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. He said the government was taking various steps in this regard, especially the investors' conference and tidal parks in all districts.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rajaa claimed that this would be the largest investment ever made in Tamil Nadu. He said the new investment plan will be a great boost to the state's electronics and high-tech manufacturing sector.

A group of representatives of Foxconn India, including Robert Hu, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai today and gave a presentation about the investment plan.

It is noteworthy that this new investment of Rs. 15,000 crore by Foxconn is seen by the industry as a very important step in transforming Tamil Nadu into the leading electronics manufacturing hub of the country.

Officials said the state government was paying special attention to attracting electronics companies from Japan and Taiwan to start businesses in Tamil Nadu and to attract investments.

"Foxconn’s investment plan was part of that initiative. The company has already established its iPhone factory in the Sriperumbudur area of ​​Tamil Nadu, which has created job opportunities for thousands of people," they said. Moreover, iPhones manufactured in Tamil Nadu are transported and sold all over the world, according to the officials.

