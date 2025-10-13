ETV Bharat / state

Foxconn Expands In Tamil Nadu With Rs 15000-Crore Investment, 14000 Jobs Planned

Chennai: Global electronics giant Foxconn, which is also a supplier to Apple, has announced to make new investments worth Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that this would accelerate tech manufacturing in the state and create 14,000 high-value new jobs.

Rajaa said that the foreign investment in IT and industrial sectors was a focus area of the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. He said the government was taking various steps in this regard, especially the investors' conference and tidal parks in all districts.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rajaa claimed that this would be the largest investment ever made in Tamil Nadu. He said the new investment plan will be a great boost to the state's electronics and high-tech manufacturing sector.

A group of representatives of Foxconn India, including Robert Hu, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai today and gave a presentation about the investment plan.