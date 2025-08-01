ETV Bharat / state

Fourth AAP Leader Blocked From Foreign Visit In Punjab, Political Row Erupts

Chandigarh: Political tension erupted in Punjab after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied clearance to Punjab Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for his scheduled visit to the United States. This also triggered a war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

Singh was invited to attend the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 4 to 6. The summit is regarded as one of the world’s largest gatherings of legislative leaders, staff experts, and policymakers.

However, he didn’t get the go-ahead from the MEA, citing security reasons, making him the fourth AAP minister or senior functionary from Punjab to be refused permission for foreign travel by the Centre.

“The summit would have been a valuable learning experience and a chance to engage with legislators and policy innovators from around the world. It could have helped bring back progressive ideas for the benefit of Punjab. This decision by the Centre shows that the BJP hates Punjab and Punjabis,” Singh said, responding to the development.

AAP Punjab spokesperson Neel Garg also criticised the Centre’s decision. “Why is the Modi government afraid of @AAPPunjab leaders going abroad?” he posted on X.