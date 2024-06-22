Four Yrs Later, Telangana Job Seeker Who Died By Suicide Over Financial Crisis, Gets Call Letter

Mandamarri: Four years after a youth died by suicide, a call letter asking him to appear for the final round of test arrived at his house in Telangana's Mancharyala district on Friday.

The incident took place in Mandamarri area of Mancharyala. Jeevan Kumar (24), who passed from an ITI in 2014, appeared for a written test for the post of junior lineman in Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (NPDCL) in 2018. Later, some candidates even approached the court regarding filling up of additional posts.

The NPDCL officials started the recruitment process according to merit. Based on which, a call letter arrived at Jeevan's house asking him to appear for the electricity pole climbing test on June 24.

The letter informed that he has cleared the previous rounds and has been selected for the final round of physical fitness test. However, the postman could not deliver the letter as Jeevan has passed away.

Jeevan, son of Siddenki Mondaiah and Saroja was the youngest among his four siblings. His two sisters, Aditya and Anusha, were mentally challenged. Both Aditya and their mother passed away due to illness in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The family was reeling under an acute financial crisis at that time. Jeevan, who had appeared in many interviews but could not bag any job, died by suicide on March 15 2020.

After which, Jeevan's second sister Anusha and his father also died. Presently, Naveen is the sole member among the family of six who is alive.

