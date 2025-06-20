ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Swept Away With Tractor In Shivpuri River, Rescued By Villagers

Shivpuri: The monsoon has not yet fully set in across Madhya Pradesh, but reports of overflowing rivers and streams have already started emerging. Even though the monsoon hasn't completely covered the state, just 1–2 days of rain have worsened conditions in many villages. In a village under the Sirsaud police station area of Shivpuri district, a river overflowed due to the rainfall, sweeping away a tractor with four youths while they were crossing a bridge. Fortunately, all four were rescued, thanks to the prompt action and presence of mind of the villagers.

Four Youths Swept Away Along with Tractor in Strong River Current

Rain wreaked havoc in Kunarpur village under the Sirsaud police station area of Shivpuri. With the season’s first rainfall, the Kheria River began flowing with force. Despite the danger, people continue to cross the bridge, risking their lives. On Friday morning, four youths on a tractor attempted to cross the bridge when the tractor-trolley overturned in the strong current, sweeping them away. Villagers present at the spot managed to rescue all four with great difficulty, using a rope to pull them to safety and save their lives.

Continuous rain in Shivpuri for 24 hours

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Shivpuri district has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has warned that the rain is expected to continue in Shivpuri and the surrounding areas until Friday evening. Due to the heavy rainfall, all rivers and streams in the district are in spate. District administration officials have issued warnings and appealed to the public to remain cautious. Despite this, people continue to risk their lives due to negligence and haste.