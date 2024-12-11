Four Youths Held For Chasing Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's Convoy

Jaipur: Four youths were arrested and a minor detained in connection with an alleged security breach during Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's journey from Jaipur to Ajmer.
A group of five persons chased the Speaker's convoy and shot videos with their mobile phones. When security personnel tried to nab the accused, the car sped away.
The incident took place on Tuesday night when Devnani was travelling to his hometown in Ajmer. A case was registered at Bagru police station in this connection.
Jaipur (West) DCP Amit Kumar said Devnani was going from Jaipur to Ajmer when some youths were found following his convoy in their car and filming videos. When an attempt was made to stop the car, the accused fled away from the spot.
The matter was reported at the police control room after this, a blockade was set up in the bordering areas of Ajmer district, Jaipur city and Jaipur rural areas and a search operation was launched for the youths. Subsequently, security arrangements of Devnani were also tightened.
During the searches, four persons were arrested and a minor detained. The arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh Saini, resident of Bagru, Rahul Kumawat, resident of Dhani Fatehpur Begas, Sahil Kumawat, resident of Jajora Ki Dhani and Lokesh Yadav, resident of Sultanon Ki Dhani.
Initial investigations have revealed that the youths followed the Speaker's convoy on the highway for sometime in order to make a reel, DCP added.
