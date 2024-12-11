ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Held For Chasing Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's Convoy

Jaipur: Four youths were arrested and a minor detained in connection with an alleged security breach during Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's journey from Jaipur to Ajmer.

A group of five persons chased the Speaker's convoy and shot videos with their mobile phones. When security personnel tried to nab the accused, the car sped away.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Devnani was travelling to his hometown in Ajmer. A case was registered at Bagru police station in this connection.

Jaipur (West) DCP Amit Kumar said Devnani was going from Jaipur to Ajmer when some youths were found following his convoy in their car and filming videos. When an attempt was made to stop the car, the accused fled away from the spot.