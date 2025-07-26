Seraikela: At least four youths drowned in a check dam in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the Daraikela panchayat area when the youths, in the age group of 18-20 years, were taking a bath in the dam, they said.

“The youths drowned after venturing into the deep waters of the check dam while bathing in the Daraikela nullah. The bodies were fished out and sent to Sadar Hospital,” said Nitin Kumar, Circle Inspector, Saraikela.

The deceased youths were identified as Gaurav Mandal (18), Haribaso Das (20), Sunil Sahu (20), and Manoj Sahu (20)—all four were residents of Daraikela village in the Kharsawan police station area.

Four Youths Drown While Taking Bath In A Jharkhand Dam (ETV Bharat)

According to the eyewitnesses, a total of six youths had gone to the check dam for bathing around 9 am on Saturday. "The youths stood on a concrete slab and jumped into the water together. After some time, two youths came out of the water by swimming, but the other remaining youths disappeared,” they said.

The incident panicked the people present at the bank, and they jumped and pulled the four boys out of the water.

Locals said the deceased youths who jumped into the water had serious injury marks on their heads. It is believed that there must be a stone or concrete slab in the water, due to which all the youths fainted after the collision and later drowned.

Following the incident, the people of the village immediately informed the Kharsawan police, who shifted all bodies to Saraikela Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.