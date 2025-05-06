ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Drown While Bathing In River In Gujarat

Amreli: Four youths drowned while taking bath in Shetrunji river in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, police said. An investigation has been launched based on a complaint of accidental death, they added.

Police said Bhargav Rathod (20), Narendra Wala (18), Kaushik Rathod (21) and Sameer Dafda (27), all residents of Mithapur Dungri village in Dhari taluka, together went to Shetrunji river to bath near Gavdka on last evening. It is suspected that the youths got trapped in a strong water current and got drowned, officials said.

The bodies were later fished out of the water following a search operation. After this, the four bodies were sent for autopsy, they added. The entire village has gone into mourning after learning about the four deaths.