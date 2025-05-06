ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Drown While Bathing In River In Gujarat

Team undertaking search operation
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST

Amreli: Four youths drowned while taking bath in Shetrunji river in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, police said. An investigation has been launched based on a complaint of accidental death, they added.

Police said Bhargav Rathod (20), Narendra Wala (18), Kaushik Rathod (21) and Sameer Dafda (27), all residents of Mithapur Dungri village in Dhari taluka, together went to Shetrunji river to bath near Gavdka on last evening. It is suspected that the youths got trapped in a strong water current and got drowned, officials said.

The bodies were later fished out of the water following a search operation. After this, the four bodies were sent for autopsy, they added. The entire village has gone into mourning after learning about the four deaths.

Upon information, a team from the fire department and police reached the spot and a search was launched for the missing youths. The bodies were recovered late at night.

The fire department and Dhari taluka police learnt that the youths hailed from Mithapur Dungri village and based of this, they contacted the family members of the deceased.

Amreli Police have initiated an investigation based on the initial complaint that four youths drowned while bathing in river, an official said.

