UP: 4 Youths Die In Bike-Tractor Collision Near Aligarh

Aligarh: At least four persons died after a bike they were riding crashed with a tractor-trolley from behind on Anupshahr Road in Uttar Pradesh's Thana Jawan area near Aligarh, police said

The deceased, Vikas, Yash, Sunil, and Ravi, were all residents of Daulatpur Khurd in Dibai, Bulandshahr, and were related to each other, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle was overspeeding, with neither the rider nor the pillions wearing helmets, leading to serious injuries during the accident.

They said the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the victims to JN Medical College, where all four youths succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, their bodies were sent for autopsy and their relatives were informed about the tragedy.

According to the family, all four youths were from the same village and had come to Aligarh to watch the fair.