Four Youths Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

A speeding car hit an under-construction bridge railing on NH-30 in Kanker, and subsequently caught fire, leading to death of four youths and two injuries.

Four Youths Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Four Youths Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST

Kanker: In a tragic incident, four youths were burnt alive while two others sustained serious injuries after their car collided with the railing of an under-construction bridge in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district late on Friday night.

The incident took place at around 1 AM on National Highway-30 near Atur village bridge, police said.

As per reports, the six youths were travelling from Murwand to Kanker when the mishap occurred. The road was diverted due to construction of a bridge in the area. Police said the car was travelling at a high speed, and the driver lost control crashing into the bridge railing.

The impact was so severe that the car immediately caught fire. Four of the occupants remained trapped inside and died on the spot due to the fire. Two others in the car somehow managed to escape the flames, but they were badly injured and unable to rescue others.

Four Youths Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Firefighters engaged in dousing the blaze (ETV Bharat)

Receiving information, Kanker police personnel rushed to the spot along with fire brigade team. But by the time the blaze was brought under control, it was already too late as four trapped persons were charred to death. Meanwhile, those injured were admitted to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also recovered and sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mohsin Khan said families of the victims have been informed. "Four youths have died in the mishap. Two injured are under treatment. We will share more details once we record the statements of the injured," he said.

