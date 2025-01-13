Four-Year-Old Raped In Narayanpur, 2 Minor Boys Detained

Narayanpur: Two minor boys, aged 10 and 13 years, were detained for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Monday.
The girl is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and doctors have stated her condition to be stable.
According to Narayanpur Police, two minor boys had allegedly raped the four-year-old girl after luring her to play with them. On information, the two minor boys were detained and presently they are being interrogated, police added.
An official said the incident took place on Monday when the girl was playing outside her house. When the girl was brought to the hospital, it was found that she had also been beaten up. Doctors are constantly monitoring her health condition.
Police said that the accused are students of classes 5 and 8. The medical examination has confirmed that the girl was raped. The hospital has informed the police about the girl's medical report.
Now further action will be taken based on the girl's medical report, police added.
"The accused are being interrogated and a case has been lodged under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in this connection. The matter is being probed from all angles and action will be taken accordingly," an officer said.
