Delhi Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Murdered By Relative

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by her uncle in the Narela area of outer north Delhi on Saturday. The police reported on Monday that the child's body was discovered in a nearby forest after the suspect was apprehended in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have lodged a case and begun investigating if the accused, who is the brother-in-law of the girl's father, killed the child in a fit of rage because of a domestic dispute that led his wife to leave for her parents' home.

After the victim's father filed a complaint regarding his daughter's disappearance, the FIR was lodged on Saturday in the Narela industrial area. The victim's mother and her uncle, who live in the same neighbourhood, got into a fight, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests that this disagreement sparked the abduction and the subsequent murder of the four-year-old.

Police said that the accused was angry with his wife for divorcing him. He was tracked down to UP based on his cell phone location. He admitted to the crime and guided the authorities to the child's body, which was discovered concealed in Swarna Jayanti Vihar's woods. The cause of death is being determined by a post-mortem examination.

Police are also probing if the child was sexually assaulted. A case under sections 103 (1) murder and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. The accused is being sent to Delhi for further investigation.