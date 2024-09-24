ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Murdered By Relative

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

The child's body was discovered on Monday in a nearby forest after the suspect was apprehended in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was upset with his wife for leaving him and killed the child in a fit of rage. Police are also probing if the child was sexually assaulted.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by her uncle in the Narela area of outer north Delhi on Saturday.
Representative Photo (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by her uncle in the Narela area of outer north Delhi on Saturday. The police reported on Monday that the child's body was discovered in a nearby forest after the suspect was apprehended in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have lodged a case and begun investigating if the accused, who is the brother-in-law of the girl's father, killed the child in a fit of rage because of a domestic dispute that led his wife to leave for her parents' home.

After the victim's father filed a complaint regarding his daughter's disappearance, the FIR was lodged on Saturday in the Narela industrial area. The victim's mother and her uncle, who live in the same neighbourhood, got into a fight, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests that this disagreement sparked the abduction and the subsequent murder of the four-year-old.

Police said that the accused was angry with his wife for divorcing him. He was tracked down to UP based on his cell phone location. He admitted to the crime and guided the authorities to the child's body, which was discovered concealed in Swarna Jayanti Vihar's woods. The cause of death is being determined by a post-mortem examination.

Police are also probing if the child was sexually assaulted. A case under sections 103 (1) murder and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. The accused is being sent to Delhi for further investigation.

Read More:

  1. Child Clings To Kidnapper, Refuses To Leave Him After 14 Months Of Abduction
  2. Child Trafficking Network Busted in Karnataka's Tumkur; 5 Kids Rescued
  3. Kerala Shocker: Bar Brawl Leads to Brutal Killing of Youth in Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by her uncle in the Narela area of outer north Delhi on Saturday. The police reported on Monday that the child's body was discovered in a nearby forest after the suspect was apprehended in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have lodged a case and begun investigating if the accused, who is the brother-in-law of the girl's father, killed the child in a fit of rage because of a domestic dispute that led his wife to leave for her parents' home.

After the victim's father filed a complaint regarding his daughter's disappearance, the FIR was lodged on Saturday in the Narela industrial area. The victim's mother and her uncle, who live in the same neighbourhood, got into a fight, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests that this disagreement sparked the abduction and the subsequent murder of the four-year-old.

Police said that the accused was angry with his wife for divorcing him. He was tracked down to UP based on his cell phone location. He admitted to the crime and guided the authorities to the child's body, which was discovered concealed in Swarna Jayanti Vihar's woods. The cause of death is being determined by a post-mortem examination.

Police are also probing if the child was sexually assaulted. A case under sections 103 (1) murder and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. The accused is being sent to Delhi for further investigation.

Read More:

  1. Child Clings To Kidnapper, Refuses To Leave Him After 14 Months Of Abduction
  2. Child Trafficking Network Busted in Karnataka's Tumkur; 5 Kids Rescued
  3. Kerala Shocker: Bar Brawl Leads to Brutal Killing of Youth in Thiruvananthapuram

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOUR YEAR OLD GIRL KIDNAPPEDGIRL KIDNAPPED IN DELHI4 YEAR OLD GIRL KIDNAPPEDDELHI MINOR KIDNAPPEDFOUR YEAR OLD GIRL KIDNAPPED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.