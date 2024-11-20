ETV Bharat / state

Four-year-old Falls Into 160-feet Borewell In Barmer; Rescue Ops Underway

District collector Tina Dabi said the incident is of Arjun Ki Dhani of the Gudamalani subdivision and the trapped child is being monitored with cameras.

Rescue operations underway (ETV Bharat)
Barmer: A four-year-old child fell in a borewell in Arjun Ki Dhani of the Gudamalani subdivision area of the district on Wednesday evening and a rescue operation is underway. Following the information, district officials and police rushed to the spot along with the civil defence team.

District collector Tina Dabi said four-year-old Naresh fell into a 160-feet deep borewell in Arjun Ki Dhani on Wednesday evening, and now a rescue operation is undergoing to take him out safely. During the incident, the motor was being shifted from one borewell to another in the field where the child fell. The trapped child is being monitored with cameras and arrangements to supply food to him have been lined up.

