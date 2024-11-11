ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Boy Dies, His Sister Injured In Wasp Attack In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: In a tragic incident reported from Uttarakhand, a four-year-old boy returning from school died after being stung by a swarm of wasps in Uttarkashi district while his sister was injured in the incident.

The incident took place on Saturday when the children hailing from Mandia village, 9 km from the tehsil headquarters, were suddenly attacked by wasps.

It is learnt that the two siblings of Mandia village, Riya and four-year-old Rehan, were returning from school when they were attacked by the swarm of wasps. As soon as the family members came to know about the incident, they shifted the two children to the hospital where the doctors declared Rehan dead, while Riya is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It is believed that the wasp attack was triggered after someone disturbed the hive on a tree near the school where the children were enrolled.

The school's principal Rajan Lal said that the child's father Rajkumar had dropped Rehan and his elder sister Riya to school in the morning. While returning home, they were attacked by wasps, he said.