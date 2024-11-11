Four-Year-Old Boy Dies, His Sister Injured In Wasp Attack In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: In a tragic incident reported from Uttarakhand, a four-year-old boy returning from school died after being stung by a swarm of wasps in Uttarkashi district while his sister was injured in the incident.
The incident took place on Saturday when the children hailing from Mandia village, 9 km from the tehsil headquarters, were suddenly attacked by wasps.
It is learnt that the two siblings of Mandia village, Riya and four-year-old Rehan, were returning from school when they were attacked by the swarm of wasps. As soon as the family members came to know about the incident, they shifted the two children to the hospital where the doctors declared Rehan dead, while Riya is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
It is believed that the wasp attack was triggered after someone disturbed the hive on a tree near the school where the children were enrolled.
The school's principal Rajan Lal said that the child's father Rajkumar had dropped Rehan and his elder sister Riya to school in the morning. While returning home, they were attacked by wasps, he said.
The tragic death of the boy in the wasp attack has caused a wave of mourning in the entire area and left the family inconsolable.
Compensation to wasp and bee attack victims in Uttarakhand
As reported by ETV Bharat, the Pushkar Singh Dhami led Uttarakhand government has stipulated compensation amount for victims of bee and wasp attacks in the state.
Under the state government's policy, an amount of Rs 15,000 will be given as compensation to victims with minor injuries and Rs 1 lakh in case of serious injury.
Likewise, a compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh will be given to victims suffering partial disability and Rs 3 lakh to victims suffering full disability. The next of kin of the victims killed in the bee and wasp attacks will be provided Rs 6 lakh.
