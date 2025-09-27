ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Killed, Three Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway where the workers were installing road barriers.

People gather on the Unnao expressway after four workers crushed by speeding car
People gather on the Unnao expressway after four workers crushed by speeding car (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Unnao: In a tragic road accident, four workers were killed and three others injured after a speeding car crushed them while they were installing road barriers on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The horrific road accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway under the Behta Mujawar police station limits.

Munna Singh, station in-charge of the Behta Mujawar police station in Unnao district, said that a car with a Haryana registration number lost control and plowed into the workers installing the barriers. In the accident, four workers were killed while three others were injured. The driver of the car is absconding after the accident. The workers killed and injured in the accident are believed to be from nearby villages.

Local villagers and UPDA personnel immediately informed the police. Police arrived at the scene and, with the help of an ambulance, sent the injured to the Auras Community Health Center, where their condition is reported to be critical. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

After the accident, locals blocked the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in protest demanding justice for the victims. The traffic jam stretched for several kilometers. Police officers attempted to persuade the villagers to clear the blockade. They assured the villagers of justice and compensation.

Upon receiving news of the serious accident, local administration and UPDA officials also arrived at the scene. They assured the families of the victims of all possible assistance. Police are currently investigating the incident and a search for the car driver has been intensified.

Read More:

  1. Speeding Bus Carrying CRPF Personnel Overturns In Chhattisgarh; Several Injured
  2. Car With Sadhus Plunges Into Well In MP's Betul; 4 Dead, 3 Rescued

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNNAO EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENTUTTAR PRADESHROAD ACCIDENTSUTTAR PRADESH LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.