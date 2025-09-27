Four Workers Killed, Three Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Uttar Pradesh
The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway where the workers were installing road barriers.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Unnao: In a tragic road accident, four workers were killed and three others injured after a speeding car crushed them while they were installing road barriers on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
The horrific road accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway under the Behta Mujawar police station limits.
Munna Singh, station in-charge of the Behta Mujawar police station in Unnao district, said that a car with a Haryana registration number lost control and plowed into the workers installing the barriers. In the accident, four workers were killed while three others were injured. The driver of the car is absconding after the accident. The workers killed and injured in the accident are believed to be from nearby villages.
Local villagers and UPDA personnel immediately informed the police. Police arrived at the scene and, with the help of an ambulance, sent the injured to the Auras Community Health Center, where their condition is reported to be critical. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.
After the accident, locals blocked the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in protest demanding justice for the victims. The traffic jam stretched for several kilometers. Police officers attempted to persuade the villagers to clear the blockade. They assured the villagers of justice and compensation.
Upon receiving news of the serious accident, local administration and UPDA officials also arrived at the scene. They assured the families of the victims of all possible assistance. Police are currently investigating the incident and a search for the car driver has been intensified.
