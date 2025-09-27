ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Killed, Three Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Uttar Pradesh

Unnao: In a tragic road accident, four workers were killed and three others injured after a speeding car crushed them while they were installing road barriers on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The horrific road accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway under the Behta Mujawar police station limits.

Munna Singh, station in-charge of the Behta Mujawar police station in Unnao district, said that a car with a Haryana registration number lost control and plowed into the workers installing the barriers. In the accident, four workers were killed while three others were injured. The driver of the car is absconding after the accident. The workers killed and injured in the accident are believed to be from nearby villages.