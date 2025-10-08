ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Killed, Six Injured As Lift Collapses At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

Sakti: Four workers were killed and six others sustained injuries after a lift collapsed at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while the workers were en route to repair the plant's boiler, located in the Dabhra police station area. According to initial reports from police officials, the lift was intended to ascend to a height of 75 meters. However, its chain suddenly snapped midway and plummeted, resulting in the fatal accident. As per preliminary information, 10 workers were inside the lift. The deceased workers were residents of Jharkhand.

"Initial investigations revealed that workers at the RKM Power Plant took the elevator to repair a boiler. Suddenly, the chain of the elevator snapped, leading to the tragic accident. A total of 10 workers were seriously injured, and four of them succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The remaining six are undergoing treatment," additional superintendent of police, Harish Yadav, said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and all injured workers received first aid before being referred to Raigarh Hospital for further treatment. Hospital authorities have confirmed that the injured are currently in stable condition.

The tragedy has triggered widespread concern and outrage among the plant's workforce and local community. Workers and families of the deceased are demanding accountability and compensation, raising serious questions about the safety protocols in place at the facility.