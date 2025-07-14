Four Villagers Injured in Maoist IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Four villagers were injured when Maoists set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Naxal-affected Maddeed police station area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said.

The blast took place near Dhangol village when the villagers were on their way to another village via Bandepara. Police said the Maoists earlier planted a pressure-activated IED on the route, which exploded when the villagers inadvertently stepped on it.

Sub divisional police Officer (SDPO) of Bijapur, Mayankran Singh confirmed the incident and said that medical care is being provided to all the injured. According to him, one villager sustained serious injuries to his leg, while three others suffered minor injuries.

All injured persons were initially taken to Maddeed for first aid and later referred to the District Hospital in Bijapur for further treatment. Doctors have confirmed that their condition is stable.

The Maddeed area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh is infamous for Maoist insurgency. The region has seen frequent encounters between Maoist insurgents and security forces, with incidents of violence targeting both civilians and security personnel.

Bijapur has been witnessing intermittent killing of innocent villagers, who are caught in the crossfire between police and the Maoists. Chhattisgarh is one of the epicentres of Maoist violence.