Four Uttar Pradesh IPS Officers Empanelled For Central Posting

Lucknow: Four Indian Police Service officers(IPS) officers from Uttar Pradesh are among the IPS officers whose empanelment has been approved by the the Appointments Committee of the union Cabinet.

The Appointments Committee of the union Cabinet has approved the empanelment of several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for holding various positions at the Centre including three officers from the 1996 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT).

The four officers from Uttar Pradesh have been empanelled for the post of DG and its equivalent. The officers who have been empanelled include the names of four IPS officers of the 1993 batch. Among the empanelled officers are former Lucknow Commissioner SB Shiradkar, Rajiv Sabharwal, Sanjay Singhal and Vitul Kumar.

SB Shiradkar, who was the Commissioner of Lucknow, was born on 20 December 1968 in Maharashtra. He is a 1993 batch IPS officer and is currently posted as Additional Director General of Police Intelligence.

Shiradkar has studied mechanical engineering. But, with the intention of working in the police service, he chose a different path and became an IPS officer.

Since 6 September 1993, he has been working as handling different responsibilities. Besides Shiradkar, Rajiv Sabharwal has been ADG Meerut and ADG BR Ambedkar Academy Moradabad. Sanjay Singhal and Vitul Kumar have also held many important posts in the Police Department in Uttar Pradesh.