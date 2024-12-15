Four Tribals Killed, 15 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In MP

ETV Bharat / state

The accident took place when the tribals from Ghatigaon were returning from the forest in a tractor.

Injured persons admitted in a hospital
Gwalior: At least four persons were killed and 15 others injured after a tractor-trolley overturned near the Antari-Tilavali trisection here. The victims, all of them from the Sahariya tribal community, were returning from a forest area when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Phoolvati (45), Ramdas (46), Arun (14), and Kasturi Bai (65). The injured, some of them critical, were admitted to the trauma centre of Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior for treatment.

According to police, at least 31 people from Kaith village in Ghatigaon went into the forest to gather Shatavari forest medicine on a tractor, which overturned on the way back. “While attempting to save cattle on the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle,” they said.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

She asked doctors to offer the best possible care to the injured and officials to assist the relatives of the deceased within government procedures. “It is a sad incident, and four people have lost their lives. One of the victims is a minor. Treatment of the injured has begun, and instructions have been given to assist the families of the deceased as soon as possible, following government rules,” the collector said.

The incident has descended a pall of gloom over the tribal community and triggered concerns for road safety measures, particularly in rural areas where public transport shared the roads with pedestrians, agricultural vehicles, and livestock.





