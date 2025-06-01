ETV Bharat / state

Four Traders Killed, Six Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Aligarh

Traders Hazarilal, Amar Singh, Harishchandra and Ravindra, all residents of Etah, died in two accidents on June 1

Accident on Delhi highway in Aligarh
Aligarh: Three traders died early Sunday morning after the canters (vehicles used for carrying goods) they were travelling in overturned near Bhukravli village on Delhi Highway under Gabhana police station jurisdiction. In a separate incident, one more trader died when another canter collided with a tractor-trolley they were using after their vehicle ran out of CNG.

All the deceased were en route to Delhi from Etah district with a consignment of sheep and goats. Six other traders sustained serious injuries in these accidents and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. Their condition is reported to be critical but stable.

Aligarh city Superintendent of Police(SP) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, said the first accident occurred when one of the two canters, carrying the traders and their livestock, hit a divider, resulting in the immediate death of one individual. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The deceased were identified as Hazarilal, Amar Singh, and Harishchandra, all residents of Etah.

The second accident took place when the traders in the other canter, upon learning about the first mishap, were returning to the scene. Their canter ran out of CNG, and they were using a tractor-trolley for transportation when another canter, coming from the opposite side, collided with them. This collision resulted in the death of Ravindra, a resident of Etah's Marhara.

The injured in this second accident, Yashveer, Deepak, Vimal, Maharaj, Satyendra, and Guddu, are being treated at the district hospital. Police have sent the bodies of all the deceased for postmortem.

Separately, in Amethi, a 27-year-old bike rider, Buddharam, died after being hit by a speeding dumper truck near Ramshahpur village under Musafirkhana police station jurisdiction. Musafirkhana police in-charge Vivek Singh said that the truck driver has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway based on the complaint filed by Buddharam's family.

