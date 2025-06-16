Four Teenagers Killed In Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-run Accident

Sitapur: Four teenagers died after the speeding truck hit them in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The hit-and-run accident took place on Sunday late evening near Chahlari Ghat bridge in Marubehad area under Reusa police station limits of the district. It is learnt that some people were sitting on the roadside, when suddenly the speeding truck loaded with straw went out of control and overturned in the area. Four teenagers died in the accident. They have been identified as Sufiyan, 15, son of Raju, a resident of Bhagwanpur police station Hardi Bahraich, Munna, 16, son of Sabir, a resident of Chahlari police station Thangaon, Altaf, 14, son of Iqbal, a resident of Mishranpurva police station Hardi Bahraich and Alfaz, 15, son of Afzal, a resident of Shivpuri police station Reusa. The driver fled leaving the truck. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the fleeing driver.

In another accident reported from the state, a youth on way to attend a wedding died after a motorcycle they were riding collided with an electric pole in Chandauli on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Komal Kumar.

The victim along with two of his friends were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony when his bike collided with an electric pole on Chandauli Baburi road. All three were seriously injured in the accident. The nearby villagers admitted the injured to the district hospital with the help of 108 ambulance, where the doctor declared one youth dead. The other two youths were referred to Varanasi Trauma Center for specialised treatment.

Baburi police station in-charge Suryaprakash Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation is underway.