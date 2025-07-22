Four Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy From Middle Of Sea, Desperate Families Seek Central Govt Help

Ramanathapuram: Th Sri Lankan Navy arrested four fishermen from Rameswaram on Tuesday morning for allegedly crossing the maritime border while fishing in the sea.

Their motorboat has been seized, and they have been taken to the Mannar Naval Camp in Sri Lanka. There, the officials said that the arrested fishermen will be produced in court soon.

This comes just a week after five more fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested from the middle of the sea, adding to the woes of the fishing community in the region.

Even though incidents of fishermen being shot by the Sri Lankan Navy have reduced in last few years owing to pressure from Tamil Nadu government, arrest of fishermen, seizure of boats, and collection of hefty fines are still quite common. In many cases, the confiscated boats are nationalised by Sri Lankan authorities, causing significant economic losses for the fishing community.

As tension has gripped Rameswaram area, the local fishermen of Rameswaram urged the central government to take necessary action for release of the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Speaking to reporters, a few fishermen from Rameswaram said, "The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has become routine now. They even attack us when we are fishing within Indian border. The central government should react strongly to this. We have suffered for years due to these violations. There must be a permanent solution. The government must act at the earliest and bring our people back."