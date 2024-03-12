Four students killed in Tamil Nadu road accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the death of four college students and also announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to their families.

Chengalpattu (TN): Four college students travelling footboard were killed in an accident involving their bus and a container lorry in this district on Tuesday. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the death of the four--aged between 19 and 21 years, and also announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to their families.

The incident happened on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli National Highway near Maduranthakam when the bus tried to overtake the container lorry and the victims brushed against the vehicle. Three of them died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at a local government hospital, an official release said. Stalin expressed grief and condoled the death of the four youth and announced the compensation from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

