ETV Bharat / state

Four-storey Building Collapses In North Delhi; Was Declared Unsafe By MCD

New Delhi: A four-storey building in Sabzi Mandi police station area of North Delhi collapsed during the early hours of Tuesday creating panic in the area, an official said. No casualties have been reported in the incident as nobody was present inside the collapsed building.

The building, located in a congested lane of Punjabi Basti, came crashing down with a loud noise. Quoting an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), PTI reported that a call regarding the incident was received at 3.05 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Since the building had already been declared dangerous by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it was vacant," the DFS official said.

While no casualty was reported in the incident, many vehicles parked around the building were buried under the debris from the collapsed building. According to officials, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had already declared the building unsafe owing to which nobody was staying in the incident.