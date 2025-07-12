Four-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Seelampur, 7 Rescued So Far

New Delhi: At least seven people, including a child, were pulled out from the rubble and rushed to the hospital after a four-storey building collapsed in the Janta Mazdoor Colony of northeast Delhi Seelampur on Saturday morning.

The multi-agency rescue operation is underway, and so far, seven people have been pulled out from the debris. Officials at the spot say they received a call at 7 am regarding the building collapse.

Locals say the building was an old construction and prone to such an accident, as cracks had been visible in several parts. After the crash, there is an atmosphere of fear among the people living nearby. The police have cordoned off the area and advised people to stay at a safe distance.

Sandeep Lamba, DCP, Northeast District, said seven people rescued so far have been admitted to GTB Nagar and Jag Pravesh hospitals. "Investigations will reveal the cause," he said when asked about the reason for the building collapse. "Yes, more people are feared trapped. Three to four," the DCP added.

The administration has also ordered an investigation into the reasons for the building collapse. Delhi Police, Fire Brigade and NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work at the spot. NDRF teams are trying to locate and safely pull out the trapped people by removing the debris with special equipment.

"We received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," another officer at the location said.

Locals said a family of at least 10 lived in the building. "Around 7 am, I was in my house when I heard a loud noise and there was dust all over. When I came down, I saw that our neighbour's home has collapsed," a local said.

The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before fire officials arrived at the spot.

In a statement, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said a building collapsed in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony close to Idgah road in Seelampur. "A total of seven fire tenders rushed to the site. Some people have been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Search operation continues," Garg said.

The incident comes a day after a three-storey shop building collapsed near Pul Mithai in North Delhi's Lohia Chowk area on Friday. One person died in that incident.