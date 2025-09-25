Four Ropeways To Come Up In Telangana Under Parvatamala Pariyojana
It includes a 1.1-km ropeway to Yadagirigutta temple, a 1.2-km ropeway to Hanumankonda, a 1.7-km ropeway to Nagarjunasagar Dam and a 2.4-km ropeway to Ramagirikota.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Enhancing facilities for devotees to the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta under the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, the Centre has given its go-ahead to set up a ropeway connectivity to the hilltop pilgrimage site as part of the Parvatamala Pariyojana or the National Ropeways Development Programme.
Ropeways will also be set up at three other places in the state, with the Centre's decision to hand over the responsibility to the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
As part of the project, a 1.1 km ropeway will be constructed to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Yadagirigutta. In addition, preparations will be made to construct a 1.2 km ropeway to Hanumankonda in Nalgonda district headquarters, a 1.7 km ropeway from Nagarjunakonda to Nagarjunasagar Dam, and a 2.4 km ropeway to Ramagirikota in Manthani in Peddapalli district.
For the projects, NHAI has invited bids for the detailed project Report (DPR), which can be submitted till October 21. The construction of three ropeways will help devotees reach the hills directly, avoiding long queues of vehicles on weekends and holidays on the Ghat road leading to the temple.
There are possibilities of setting up a ropeway from the Krishna River for the ease of tourists coming to Nagarjunakonda in Nagarjunasagar, a Buddhist site. A ropeway will also be set up in Hanumankonda at the request of the state government, while another will come up at Ramagiri Fort as part of developing Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Temple-Manthani-Ramagiri Fort as a tourist hub.
The Parvatamala Pariyojana aims to develop over 250 ropeway projects covering 1,200 km within five years, providing a sustainable and efficient alternative to conventional road transport. Aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, the programme mandates at least 50% indigenous components in ropeway construction.
With minimal environmental impact, ropeways offer a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and reliable transport solution for India's challenging terrains. As part of this, the process has been initiated by giving the green signal to two ropeways in Uttarakhand and four in Telangana.
Also Read