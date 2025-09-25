ETV Bharat / state

Four Ropeways To Come Up In Telangana Under Parvatamala Pariyojana

Hyderabad: Enhancing facilities for devotees to the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta under the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, the Centre has given its go-ahead to set up a ropeway connectivity to the hilltop pilgrimage site as part of the Parvatamala Pariyojana or the National Ropeways Development Programme.

Ropeways will also be set up at three other places in the state, with the Centre's decision to hand over the responsibility to the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

As part of the project, a 1.1 km ropeway will be constructed to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Yadagirigutta. In addition, preparations will be made to construct a 1.2 km ropeway to Hanumankonda in Nalgonda district headquarters, a 1.7 km ropeway from Nagarjunakonda to Nagarjunasagar Dam, and a 2.4 km ropeway to Ramagirikota in Manthani in Peddapalli district.

For the projects, NHAI has invited bids for the detailed project Report (DPR), which can be submitted till October 21. The construction of three ropeways will help devotees reach the hills directly, avoiding long queues of vehicles on weekends and holidays on the Ghat road leading to the temple.