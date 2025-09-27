Four Of Same Family Killed In House Fire In Punjab’s Rajpura
Published : September 27, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Rajpura: In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed in a devastating fire late Thursday night in Rajpura, police said. The fire broke out at a residence on Bhogal Road in Rajpura, Punjab, and quickly engulfed the structure, trapping the people inside, they said.
The victims included 65-year-old Jagdish Kumar, a 30-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 12-year-old child—members of the same family.
Officials said that firefighters and police immediately reached the spot, but they got little time for a rescue. “Flames had already consumed the house by the time we arrived. All four family members were pronounced dead at the scene. The fire had destroyed the houses and the household items completely,” they said.
According to neighbours, the fire spread so quickly that there was no time to act. “Despite the massive fire, we managed to get the help and douse the fire immediately, but we couldn’t save the family,” said one of the neighbours, who alerted the emergency services.
Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, while the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. “A short circuit may have triggered the blaze, but only a detailed probe will reveal the actual cause,” they said.
The incident triggered shock in the Rajpura community, where residents gathered near the site on Friday morning to express grief and condolences.
