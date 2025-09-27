ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Same Family Killed In House Fire In Punjab’s Rajpura

Rajpura: In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed in a devastating fire late Thursday night in Rajpura, police said. The fire broke out at a residence on Bhogal Road in Rajpura, Punjab, and quickly engulfed the structure, trapping the people inside, they said.

The victims included 65-year-old Jagdish Kumar, a 30-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 12-year-old child—members of the same family.

Officials said that firefighters and police immediately reached the spot, but they got little time for a rescue. “Flames had already consumed the house by the time we arrived. All four family members were pronounced dead at the scene. The fire had destroyed the houses and the household items completely,” they said.