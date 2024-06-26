ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Killed As Boundary Wall Of Neighbouring House Collapses In Karnataka

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 26, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Updated : Jun 26, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

In view of heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district since Tuesday night, a portion of the boundary wall of a house collapsed leaving four members of their neighbouring family dead in Ullala. The deceased were asleep when the incident occurred early this morning.

Boundary wall collapses on house (ETV Bharat Picture)

Dakshina Kannada: Four members of a family, including two children, died after the boundary wall of their neighbouring house collapsed on them in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday morning.

Assembly Speaker and MLA UT Khader, District Collector Mullai Muhilan MP visited the site and condoled the family. They have also promised to cooperate in the compensation.

The incident took place in Kuttharu Madani Nagar of Munnuru village under the jurisdiction of Ullala police station in Dakshina Kannada. The deceased have been identified as Yasir (45), wife Mariyamma (40) and their children, Riyan and Rifan.

According to police, the boundary wall of a house belonging to Abubakkar and two areca nut trees fell on the house of deceased Yasir. The couple was sleeping in the bedroom with their two daughters when the incident occurred and all succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

On information, a team from Ullala police station reached the spot and recue operation was initiated along with the fire and emergency services personnel. After a three-hour operation, the four bodies were recovered from the debris, an officer said.

It has been learnt that the Dakshina Kanadda has been witnessing rains since last night. It seems that the accident occurred due to the overnight rainfall, an officer of Dakshina Kannada police station said. A case has been registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.

Police said Yasir worked in Mangalore port. Rihana studied in school and Rifana attended a college in the city. Yasir had bought this house six years ago, leased it for a year and returned home only six months earlier. Two years ago, the same boundary wall had collapsed on Yasir's house but no casualty was recorded.

The couple's eldest daughter Rashina, who was married off to Kerala, had come to her parents house for Eid but returned to her husband's house yesterday, police said.

