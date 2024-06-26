Four Of Family Killed As Boundary Wall Of Neighbouring House Collapses In Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada: Four members of a family, including two children, died after the boundary wall of their neighbouring house collapsed on them in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday morning.

Assembly Speaker and MLA UT Khader, District Collector Mullai Muhilan MP visited the site and condoled the family. They have also promised to cooperate in the compensation.

The incident took place in Kuttharu Madani Nagar of Munnuru village under the jurisdiction of Ullala police station in Dakshina Kannada. The deceased have been identified as Yasir (45), wife Mariyamma (40) and their children, Riyan and Rifan.

According to police, the boundary wall of a house belonging to Abubakkar and two areca nut trees fell on the house of deceased Yasir. The couple was sleeping in the bedroom with their two daughters when the incident occurred and all succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

On information, a team from Ullala police station reached the spot and recue operation was initiated along with the fire and emergency services personnel. After a three-hour operation, the four bodies were recovered from the debris, an officer said.