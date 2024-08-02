ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Die In House Collapse In Andhra Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Locals said that the house collapsed due to recent heavy rains burying the sleeping family members underneath. As it was night time, the locals did not get a whiff of the incident and it was only in the morning, the locals got to know about the incident by which time the inmates had died.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)

Nandyala(Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, four members of the same family died after their house collapsed due to heavy rains, in Nandyal district of the state on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

It is learnt that the incident took place in Chinna Wangali area of Chagalamarri mandal late at night. Locals said that the accident took place while the family were sleeping inside. It is learnt that the house collapsed due to the heavy rains burying the family members underneath the debris.

As it was night time, nobody noticed the mishap, locals said. It was only on Friday morning that the locals realized that the house had collapsed after which a massive rescue operation was launched. After hours of hectic efforts, the locals retrieved the bodies of the four family members. The deceased have been identified as Gurusekhar Reddy (45), his wife Dastagiramma (38) and their two daughters Pavitra (16) and Gurulakshmi (10). The third daughter of the couple, Prasanna is studying in Podduthur.

The locals also informed the police about the incident after which a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot and launch an investigation. The police have recorded the statements of the locals and launched a probe into the incident. Police have also taken the bodies into custody for post-mortem. The tragic death of the four family members has pushed the entire area into grief and mourning.

  1. Read more: 14 Killed in Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand; Kedarnath Yatra Halted
  2. Four Of Family Killed As Boundary Wall Of Neighbouring House Collapses In Karnataka

Nandyala(Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, four members of the same family died after their house collapsed due to heavy rains, in Nandyal district of the state on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

It is learnt that the incident took place in Chinna Wangali area of Chagalamarri mandal late at night. Locals said that the accident took place while the family were sleeping inside. It is learnt that the house collapsed due to the heavy rains burying the family members underneath the debris.

As it was night time, nobody noticed the mishap, locals said. It was only on Friday morning that the locals realized that the house had collapsed after which a massive rescue operation was launched. After hours of hectic efforts, the locals retrieved the bodies of the four family members. The deceased have been identified as Gurusekhar Reddy (45), his wife Dastagiramma (38) and their two daughters Pavitra (16) and Gurulakshmi (10). The third daughter of the couple, Prasanna is studying in Podduthur.

The locals also informed the police about the incident after which a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot and launch an investigation. The police have recorded the statements of the locals and launched a probe into the incident. Police have also taken the bodies into custody for post-mortem. The tragic death of the four family members has pushed the entire area into grief and mourning.

  1. Read more: 14 Killed in Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand; Kedarnath Yatra Halted
  2. Four Of Family Killed As Boundary Wall Of Neighbouring House Collapses In Karnataka

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOUR KILLEDANDHRA PRADESH HOUSE COLLAPSENANDYAL HOUSE COLLAPSEFAMILY HOUSE COLLAPSE ANDHRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.