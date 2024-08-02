Four Of Family Die In House Collapse In Andhra Pradesh

Nandyala(Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, four members of the same family died after their house collapsed due to heavy rains, in Nandyal district of the state on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

It is learnt that the incident took place in Chinna Wangali area of Chagalamarri mandal late at night. Locals said that the accident took place while the family were sleeping inside. It is learnt that the house collapsed due to the heavy rains burying the family members underneath the debris.

As it was night time, nobody noticed the mishap, locals said. It was only on Friday morning that the locals realized that the house had collapsed after which a massive rescue operation was launched. After hours of hectic efforts, the locals retrieved the bodies of the four family members. The deceased have been identified as Gurusekhar Reddy (45), his wife Dastagiramma (38) and their two daughters Pavitra (16) and Gurulakshmi (10). The third daughter of the couple, Prasanna is studying in Podduthur.

The locals also informed the police about the incident after which a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot and launch an investigation. The police have recorded the statements of the locals and launched a probe into the incident. Police have also taken the bodies into custody for post-mortem. The tragic death of the four family members has pushed the entire area into grief and mourning.