Four Of Family Die Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In J&K's Rajouri

The death of the family members including three minors has caused a wave of shock and grief in the area, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Representational image
Representational image (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Jammu: In a tragic incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, four members of the same family including three minors died due to suspected food poisoning while two others are critical in Kandi area of Rajouri district on Sunday.
While one of them died in Rajouri, three others succumbed during treatment at Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital in Jammu where they were referred for specialised treatment. The two critically ill patients are also undergoing intensive care at SMGS Hospital as per officials.

The victims reportedly consumed a meal together before falling severely ill. While local health authorities provided initial medical assistance, the worsening condition of the patients required their transfer to SMGS Hospital for specialized care.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Samples of the suspected food have been collected for analysis, and efforts are underway to determine the source of the contamination.

This tragic incident has left the local community in shock, mourning the loss of lives and praying for the recovery of those still battling for survival. Authorities have emphasized the importance of food safety and urged people to report similar cases without delay.

Further updates are awaited as investigations continue.

