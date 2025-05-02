Pali: Two children among four members of a family died after their car collided with a parked truck here in Rajasthan on Friday, police said. Sadar police station officer Bhagaram Meena said seven people from Dylana village were travelling in a car at around 4 am when the accident took place near the Jakhanagar bypass.

The collision was so strong that the four people died on the spot, and the car was completely damaged. Following the accident, there was an outcry on the spot as a large number of people gathered at the spot and informed the police about the accident.

Four Of A Family Killed As Car Collides With Parked Truck In Rajasthan’s Pali (ETV Bharat)

“As soon as we received the information, we rushed a police team to the spot and shifted the injured to the Sumerpur Government Hospital in an ambulance,” police said.

While the injured are undergoing treatment, the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital.

“All the dead and injured are said to be residents of Dylana village. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and have started looking for the truck driver,” said an official.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Rawal (49), his wife Sita Rawal (45) and son Prahlad Rawal (14) and another minor, Vishnu Rawal (14).

Anita (38), her daughter Diya (18) and another girl, Harshita (18), are those injured in the accident. All the injured are being treated in the hospital, where their condition is said to be critical.